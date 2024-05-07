Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 248.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market cap of $831.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

