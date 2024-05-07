Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $831.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.