Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 672498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several research firms have commented on PTLO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Portillo’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Portillo’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

