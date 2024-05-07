Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.80.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

TSE:POW traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 463,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

