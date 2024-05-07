PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,789,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,624,000 after purchasing an additional 592,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

