PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Group Trading Up 1.5 %

PRA Group stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

