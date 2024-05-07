Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $72.42 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

