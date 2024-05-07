Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.61

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 166.61 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.07), with a volume of 1216920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.40 ($2.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.80. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,193.10). In related news, insider Colin R. Day purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($96,733.67). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,193.10). 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

