Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.330-4.330 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.