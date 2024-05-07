Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.330-4.330 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73.
In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
