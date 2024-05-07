Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 14.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

