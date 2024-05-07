Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Priority Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.19 million. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $246.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.87. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $44,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

