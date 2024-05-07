Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,891 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 831,469 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.