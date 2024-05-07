Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 543 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 95,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 91,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.95. 139,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,113. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.