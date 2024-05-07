Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 63.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 79,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. 6,862,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,849,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

