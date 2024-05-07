Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $160,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,998. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

