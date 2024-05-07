Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.33% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.45. 69,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $61.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.