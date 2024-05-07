Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $47,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

