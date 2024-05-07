Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.55 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 127,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,136. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.