Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16,781.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 82,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.54 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,913. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2443 per share. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.