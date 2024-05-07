Private Advisor Group LLC Has $74.03 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $74,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. 69,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,049. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

