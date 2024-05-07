Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 4,075,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.