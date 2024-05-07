Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.71 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. 76,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.58. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

