Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,580,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after buying an additional 79,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 192,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

