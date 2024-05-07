Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.54. 86,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.