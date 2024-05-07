Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,074 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $85,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,482,000 after acquiring an additional 332,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,588. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

