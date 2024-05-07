Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 20,601 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 469.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

