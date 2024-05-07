Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 337 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $16,388,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. 1,498,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,459. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

