Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 161,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,417,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,792,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

