Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 130,382 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,382 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $51,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $81.60. 1,147,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

