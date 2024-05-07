Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 202,873 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $36,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,528 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

