Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 34,154 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $55,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,154,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 477,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.