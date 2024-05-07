Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 83,773 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $121,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.20. 345,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,645. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $251.44 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

