Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,712 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.06% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,943,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 578.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 570,069 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 21,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,601. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $756.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

