PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at TD Cowen

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRCT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.20.

PRCT opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $265,034.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,182.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $265,034.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,182.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,023 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,829,000 after acquiring an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,694 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 636,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 303,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

