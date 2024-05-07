ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PUMP. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.67 on Monday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

