Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Prs Reit Trading Up 2.1 %

LON PRSR opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Prs Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of £443.79 million, a P/E ratio of 988.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($43,530.15). Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

