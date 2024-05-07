Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $14.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,410. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.87 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

