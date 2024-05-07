Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 0.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.01. 359,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,358,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 317.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

