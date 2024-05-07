Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $80.16 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010375 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,852,821,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

