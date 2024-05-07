Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Rand Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RWWI opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.50.
About Rand Worldwide
Further Reading
