Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Rand Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWWI opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.50.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

