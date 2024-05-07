Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.29. 59,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 59,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89. The firm has a market cap of C$406.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

