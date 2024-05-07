Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.4% After Earnings Miss

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $55.22. Approximately 1,282,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,780,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

