RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 722,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.53% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.