Redwire (RDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Redwire to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Redwire has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.97 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

