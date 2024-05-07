Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.600-10.400 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of RRX opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.92%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.