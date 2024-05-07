Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.600-10.400 EPS.
Shares of RRX opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.92%.
RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.
