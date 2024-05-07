Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Shares Gap Down to $168.85

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.85, but opened at $152.00. Regal Rexnord shares last traded at $161.99, with a volume of 80,890 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $180,918,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

