Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 34,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.27. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

