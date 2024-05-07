Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,093. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

