Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,719. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $40.21.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,500.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

