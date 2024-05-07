Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. 752,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The business had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The business’s revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $735,599.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $735,599.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 166,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

